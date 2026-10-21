For decades, Jim and Sue Trumper have quietly devoted themselves to the Hawarden community.

The couple were recognised earlier this year in the Hurunui District Council’s community service awards.

Together they have contributed to Hurunui College (formerly Hawarden School), Hawarden Netball Club, Hawarden A&P Association, Hawarden Tennis Club, the Men's Shed, the Parish Farm and other organisations.

Their service has never been about personal recognition but about strengthening the community and helping others succeed, their award citation says.

Sue's dedication to the Hawarden Swimming Club has seen countless children learn how to swim, while gaining confidence, developing friendships and experiencing the rewards of teamwork and competition.

Sue can often be seen in the junior end of the local school as a teacher aide, mending Library books or helping with swimming lessons in the summer.

She has volunteered her time with the Hawarden Netball Club, being granted life membership and can be found at the courts most weekends.

Jim and Sue have always been the people who step forward when something needs to be done.

Whether supporting a community event, lending a hand behind the scenes, or encouraging someone through a difficult time.

Jim's involvement with the Parish Farm and his willingness to mentor young farmers has had a lasting impact.

His practical guidance, encouragement and belief in others has helped many young people establish themselves.

Jim's honorary life membership of the Hawarden A&P Association reflects the esteem in which he is held.