The Gardiner family’s legacy of farming in North Canterbury goes back nearly as long as the Amberley A&P Show.

James Gardiner is the fourth member of his family to serve as president of the Amberley A&P Association, as the annual show marks 125 years.

His family has been farming at Broomfield, north of Amberley, for 111 years.

“There’s quite a few families who have been involved [in the show] for a long time, which is really good, because it’s getting harder and harder to get people involved.”

James’ great-grandfather Sydney Gardiner was Amberley show president in 1933, while his grandfather John Gardiner was president in 1948, followed by his father Hamish Gardiner in 1986.

Continuing the family tradition is James’ 5-year-old son Jack, who will be competing in the show with his pet lamb, while his partner Libby is organising the president’s tent, entering various sections and helping with the show.

Pine Grove is a traditional sheep and beef farm, with the Gardiner family showing sheep from the early days, with the oldest Suffolk and South Suffolk sheep studs in the country.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to continue farming. We are proud to be farming and you always hope to leave the farm in a better place for the next generation.

“After four generations, a lot of people have called it home and now Jack is the fifth generation.”

The family farms just over 500ha, running 2000 ewes, including 350 stud ewes plus replacements and around 100 Angus cows, with bull calves sold and heifers kept.

Around 120 Pine Grove rams are sold each year from the two breeds.

Buyers come from as far north as Gisborne and from throughout the South Island.

An on-farm lamb sale is held in mid-November each year to sell both store and prime lambs, before the “summer dry” sets in.

Family legacy . . . Sydney Gardiner was Amberley A&P Show president in 1933. Photo: Supplied

James has been running the sheep section at the Amberley show for 10 years and been on the show committee for 18 years, with John Burrows taking over the sheep section this year.

The Suffolk and South Suffolk will be the feature breeds this year, in honour of James being president.

“We have good entries this year and one breeder is coming up from Cave (South Canterbury) and judges are coming from Owaka and Lawrence (South Otago) to support the show and me as president.

“That’s what it’s all about. You support fellow breeders.”

James also chairs the Northern South Island Suffolk Breeders’ Club and is vice-chair of the Northern South Island South Suffolk Breeders’ Club.

The hoof to hotplate competition is always a big drawcard at the show, with local farmers gifting a lamb to be judged on the hoof, on the hook and then cooked and taste tested at the show, thanks to the support of Harris Farms.

“At $200 to $250 a lamb, it’s a good donation from the farmers to the association,” James says.

Each section has introduced something to mark 125 years, including the pound/butter cake class in the Pavilion, and the car boot picnic competition.

“A car boot picnic is the way it used to be when we were growing up. We would meet back at the car for lunch.”

The Kowai Archives Society will also be displaying old photos of the show and of Amberley to mark 125 years.

James says the association is fortunate to have a strong committee, with former presidents still coming to meetings, along with some new members.

With senior vice president Jayne Sidey and junior vice president Chris Johnson waiting in the wings, the show is looking secure for years to come.