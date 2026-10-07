Little ghosts, goblins and witches will be roaming Kaiapoi later this month.

They will be taking part in a Halloween Twilight Carnival which will also bring the “ghosties and ghouls” out, along with an abundance of entertainment for all members of the family.

Organiser Karl Howarth says the first ever Halloween event in Kaiapoi will be at Norman Kirk Park, on October 31, from 2pm to 8.30pm.

He is organising the celebration because he is keen to keep the momentum flowing from the successful Matariki and the Kaiapoi Lights events he organised, and because he loves events that are “local and great fun”.

"I want to involve the locals at a safe and fun option for families, and I live locally and want to provide entertainment for the locals,” he says.

North Canterbury folk had supported previous events in Kaiapoi, so Norman Kirk Park was chosen.

ahead of other sites looked at in Rolleston, and Christchurch.

Event Hire Show Management, who has teamed up with Karl of Reality Bites to bring the carnival to town, supported the show being in the Kaiapoi Park, because it was easy to set up.

Halloween highlights include the Platform Bar and Restaurant Best Halloween Costume competition, and a Trick and Treat Trail backed by 10 Kaiapoi businesses which requires children to take their North Canerbury News flyer to be stamped round town on Friday, October 30 and 31, before presenting it at the carnival for a prize.

The best dressed Halloween costume competition is to provide children a safe way to have fun on the day, while the Trick or Treat Trail will showcase the town - the parks, the river, and the businesses.”

The evening will close with the night sky lighting up from 8.30pm, with the `Spooks and Sparks’ Fireworks display by the Fireworks professionals.

There will be all the fun of the fairground, “amazing” food, bouncy castles, face painters and more, he says.

To register for the trail go to forms.gle/ YhTR8gszty3UuoAH8, or cut the flyer out of the North Canterbury News on October 22.

Children can also register at the Halloween HQ from 2pm on Saturday, October 31, at Norman Kirk Park, and be there for the “best costume” announcement at 5pm.

Every entry wins a prize.