Food secure North Canterbury (FSNC) is looking for gardens, farms and growin spaces to join the 2027 trail.

It s calling for expressions of interest from food growers who would like to be part of Grow & Tell 2027, an edible gardens and farms trail that brings people behind the gate to meet local growers, see food being grown, ask questions and share knowledge.

It is taking place across 13-14 March and 20-21 March 2027.

The trail aims to connect people with local food, the people who grow it and the knowledge that helps build a more resilient food community.

This year’s trail brought together a diverse range of food-growing spaces across North Canterbury, from suburban gardens and community growing spaces to lifestyle blocks and farms.

Hosts shared their growing methods, experiences and motivations, while visitors gained practical ideas and a greater awareness of the food growing already happening in the region.

Now FSNC is looking for more stories to add to the trail.

We're interested in hearing from:

productive home gardens and lifestyle blocks

community gardens and food forests

market gardens

educational growing spaces

farms and orchards

other food-growing spaces

You don't need to be an expert or have a picture-perfect garden.

Maybe you've spent years learning what grows well where you live. Perhaps you're experimenting with regenerative growing, creating a food forest, growing commercially, bringing people together around food, or simply learning as you go.

What matters is that you have something to share.

Grow & Tell is particularly interested in places that people don't usually get the opportunity to visit, and in the stories behind the growing - what you grow, how you grow it, why you started and what you've learned along the way.

Hosts will open their growing space to visitors for an agreed day and time during one of the two event weekends. FSNC will work with hosts to develop the trail, coordinate locations and make arrangements that work for each site.

Expressions of interest are now open through Food Secure North Canterbury.

https://foodsecurenc.org.nz/grow-and-tell/