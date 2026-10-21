Local bragging rights are at stake in the annual Amberley A&P Show hoof to hotplate competition.

Organiser Ian Gardner says new spring lambs and beef cattle are judged on the hoof and on the hook ahead of the show, before the meat is cooked and tasted at the show.

“To look good on the hoof and then to taste good is quite a feat.

“It’s definitely about local bragging rights. There’s a wee bit of prize money, but it’s really about being able to hold that trophy up above your head at the end of the day.

“Everybody hand picks what they think is their best lamb, so it will be interesting to see what we get.”

The lambs were due to be collected up yesterday (October 21) and taken to Robert and Jean Forrester’s property where they will be judged on the hoof, before being taken to Harris Farms to be processed and judged on the hook.

“It’s been a reasonably good spring, so it should be a cracker this year for good spring lambs,” Mr Gardner says.

Around 20 beef carcasses were processed at Silver Fern Farms in Belfast.

Mr Gardner says the public is welcome to come along on show day morning to watch the judging and possibly get a taste.

While it has never been a problem finding volunteer tasters for the judging panel, Mr Gardner says it is “hard work” chewing through the different meat cuts to find a winner.

As a special feature for this year’s 125th annual show, around 85 local farm names have been stencilled on to hessian material to be displayed in the marquee.

The hoof to hotplate competition has been running for more than 15 years.

The competition’s marquee shares the same courtyard with the North Canterbury Wine Competition display and the Brew Moon bar, so it is sure to be a popular location.

There will be lamb and beef burgers on sale, while the Brew Moon has a late license until 7pm.

A wool pressing competition is also being held, along with a blade shearing demonstration alongside the wool competition.