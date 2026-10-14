Copper cabling from centre pivot and lateral irrigation systems are being targeted by thieves.

Police are investigating about $130,000 of reported losses from North Canterbury farms, excluding labour, contractor attendance, irrigation downtime and other losses, including not being able to irrigate pasture for stock feed.

Meanwhile Canterbury Rural Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old Christchurch man in relation to a series of alleged thefts targeting electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Christchurch, and North Canterbury, also to stealing copper.

It follows numerous reports of EV charging cables being cut and stolen from charging stations including in Amberley.

Inspector Peter Cooper, Area Commander - Canterbury Rural says Police had identified 12 instances across Swannanoa, West Eyreton, Fernside, Oxford and Darfield of thefts from irrigation systems.

Offenders appear to be targeting copper power and control cabling from centre pivot irrigators for financial gain, he says.

Most irrigators haven’t been used during the winter months, and are not routinely inspected, so victims are only discovering damage now, and reporting it.

As people are inspecting and recommissioning irrigators for the coming season, we encourage anyone who notices damage to make a report to us.

EV thefts

EV station . . . A car charging at an EV Station in Rangiora. The stations have been targeted by thieves in search of copper components. Photo: Claire Oxnam

The theft from EV chargers caused significant disruption to EV users and substantial costs to charging network providers through damage and replacement of infrastructure.

The 26-year-old arrested is facing multiple charges, including five counts of theft over $2000. He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday. and was remanded on bail, without plea, on strict conditions.

Police continue to make enquiries into incidents across Christchurch.

Inspector Cooper, says the offending has had a significant impact on both businesses and members of the public.

“The offending has caused significant disruption to EV users and substantial costs to charging network providers through damage and replacement of infrastructure.

“Police have been working closely with victims and industry partners to identify and locate those responsible to hold them to account.

“While an arrest has been made, our enquiries are ongoing and we are not ruling out further arrests.”

Police encourages anyone who has information about suspicious activity around EV charging stations, or may have information relating to stolen items, to please contact Police.

Anyone with information can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.