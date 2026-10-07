The Sterling, Kaiapoi, has celebrated another big win at the Seniors NZ "New Zealand's Best" awards.

For the second year in a row it was named Best Large Retirement Village in the South Island.

Village General Manager Suzi Cadigan says the win belongs to the whole community.

"Every review behind this award comes from someone who lives here, has a loved one here or works here. “These are the people who experience The Sterling, our team and our community every day," she says.

"Winning for a second consecutive year felt like recognition of all those everyday moments: taking the time to listen, responding when someone needs help, knowing our residents by name, keeping the village looking beautiful and simply being there.

“It was a shared achievement that everyone could feel proud of."

The awards, run by Seniors NZ (formerly Aged Advisor), were decided by reviews logged on the Aged Advisor platform, where residents, their families and village staff share their experiences.

Ms Cadigan says the result reflects what the team works to achieve.

"Responsive management, caring and knowledgeable staff, and creating a village where people feel valued and listened to are things we work hard to achieve.

“To have that recognised two years running, tells us that what we are doing is making a positive difference.”

"Seeing residents proudly show their friends and family around their new space reflects the sense of belonging that makes The Sterling, Kaiapoi special,” Cadigan says.

The Sterling, Kaiapoi opened in late 2021 and offers independent living villas and townhouses.

Earlier this year the village opened its new Clubhouse and Wellness Centre offering a swimming pool, cinema, bowling green and Three Streams Café, which is open to the public.