Kaikōura tourist operators are ready for a busy summer, after surviving winter and the July 7 flood.

Destination Kaikōura manager Lisa Bond said July was ‘‘a slow month’’, but the tourist town has bounced back with a busy Kaikōura Hop weekend last month and the school holidays.

‘‘Alongside the usual seasonal slowdown, flooding closed two of our three access roads for a period over Matariki and the [July] school holidays.

‘‘Many operators and accommodation providers experienced cancellations as a result.’’

More than 450mm of rain is believed to have fallen in the July 7 and 8 flood, closing roads, washing away bridge approaches and leaving the community with a large repair bill.

Ms Bond said the annual Kaikōura Hop car show, from September 16 to 20, saw accommodation booked out, eateries were busy and ‘‘hundreds of cars brought a wonderful buzz to town’’.

Tourist operators and accommodation providers were also reporting strong forward bookings for the summer, she said.

‘‘Domestic visitors do seem to be travelling less or taking shorter breaks, possibly reflecting the current cost of living and fuel prices.

‘‘International visitor numbers remain steady, with strong airline seat capacity into Christchurch Airport this summer.’’

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said the town was busy for the school holidays, but visitors should be aware repair work is going on from the July flood.

‘‘All roads are passable, but people just need to be mindful of any restrictions, especially on Inland Road and Puhi Puhi Road, which are still rather fragile.’’

Open to foot traffic . . . The Kaikōura Visitor Centre reopened a year ago, after going into hibernation during Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: File

Kaikōura Visitor Centre manager Vicki Harris said foot traffic is slowly picking up as the weather begins to warm up.

The July flood did have an impact, with some disruption for visitors and tourism operators, she said.

‘‘However, things have settled since then and we’re seeing visitors gradually returning.

‘‘We’re looking forward to a busy summer and seeing Kaikōura buzzing again as the season gets under way.’’

Kaikōura motelier John Arbuckle said forward bookings across his three properties, the White Morph, Lobster Inn and Kaikōura Luxury Apartments, were ‘‘fantastic’’.

While the July 7 flood brought some cancellations, Mr Arbuckle said the motels were supported by Civil Defence and other workers, who travelled to the town to support the recovery.

Guests enjoyed going out on the water with WhaleWatch, swimming with the dolphins and kayaking, he said.

‘‘That’s the reason they keep coming to Kaikōura.

‘‘The Zipline is popular and there’s always something new coming up, and the whole dark sky space has incredible potential,’’ he said.

■ The Kaikōura Visitor Centre is run by Destination Kaikōura, which is a collaboration between the Kaikōura District Council and local tourism operators.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.