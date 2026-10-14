With the future of local government still uncertain, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the council is not looking to create any new projects.

Last week, the council adopted its annual report for the year ended June 30, and the attention now turns to planning for the next 10 years.

“With significant changes ahead for local government, and major projects already committed through our Long Term Plan, we are not proposing any further major projects at this stage,” Mr Gordon said.

“In late January, council will consider which projects to include in the Long Term Plan. Staff workshops will help identify what needs to be provided for in our budgets.”

The council could face significant costs with local government reform and implementing a new planning regime, following the recent passing of the Planning and Natural Environment Acts, while the council will continue to plan for growth, he said.

The Rangiora eastern link road project will be in the Long Term Plan.

It received co-funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier this year for the detailed design and acquiring land.

The timing of the project will depend on receiving NZTA co-funding towards the construction costs.

The project is estimated to cost $65.6m, with the council’s contribution of $17m to be loan funded, with ratepayers paying $35 a year per property over a 20-year period.

Funding of $26m is being sought from NZTA, while the development contribution has been set at $22.6m.

The council recorded a net surplus of $26m in the 2025/26 annual plan, $9m less than budget due to the timing of development contributions and vested assets transferred to the council.

Debt was a major topic of conversation during last year’s local government elections, and the council ended the financial year with a debt of $225m, which was $31.6m below budget, due to the timing of capital projects.

The council’s income was $192m, which represents a debt to revenue ratio of 129 percent, down from 135% last year.

The Local Government Funding Agency uses debt to revenue as a measure to monitor council debt levels.

The debt limit for growth councils is 350%, while Waimakariri has self imposed debt ceiling of 250%.

Mr Gordon said the annual report audit from the Audit Office gave “a strong endorsement” of the council’s performance.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty around the future of local government, but through that our council has remained financially responsible, continued to invest in the services and infrastructure our communities rely on, and kept delivering for the district.”

The council’s 4.98% average rate rise was among the lowest in the country, while Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the council’s AA credit rating with a Stable Outlook.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.