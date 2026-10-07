The new fishing season is open and Fish & Game staff have been out and about across the region.

Teams headed into the back country, including designated waters in Lewis Pass.

North Canterbury Fish and Game field officer James Meecham says covering a large and remote area on foot can be challenging, but despite the distances involved, staff were able to check several anglers,.

All were compliant and thrilled to be back on the water for opening day last Thursday.

“There was evidence of other anglers in the area who had already ventured well upstream, likely settling in for an overnight camp and making the most of the fantastic conditions” he said.

Rivers were in great shape, though some were a bit discoloured but the water levels were dropping so could be great for fishing in coming days.

Another team visited the tributaries of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, checking licences and catching up with anglers making the most of the final light on the first day of the season.

Meanwhile, staff and honorary rangers were down at the Groynes Junior Fishing Lakes (during the evening), where an offence was detected involving an adult fishing in waters reserved exclusively for anglers under 18 years of age.

“Unfortunately, our rangers have detected a number of offences at the junior lakes since the recent Take A Kid Fishing event.

"These fish are there for our young anglers, and we ask adults to do the right thing and leave these waters for the anglers of the future,” Mr Meecham says.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief operating officer Richie Cosgrove says fishing can offer New Zealanders far more than a day on the water.

"Fishing is great for body and mind. It is hard to dwell on your worries when your attention is on a trout at the end of the line.

"It is also a great way to spend time with whanau and friends, get some wild kai on the table, teach kids new skills, and pass on a love of the outdoors."

He said angling is an affordable pastime for Kiwis from all walks of life.

"You do not need the latest and greatest gear to enjoy fishing. With a licence and some basic equipment, you can get easily get started without spending a fortune."

Children under 12 can fish for free, but still need a licence, and those aged 12 to 17 can buy a whole season licence for $31.

To help anglers make the most of the season, Fish & Game has launched a new Fishing Knowledge Hub, a one-stop online home for everything freshwater fishing.

"Whether you are picking up a rod for the first time or you have fished our rivers and lakes for years, the Hub has something for you," Cosgrove said.

"It brings together practical, easy-to-follow guides covering where to fish, choosing your gear, reading the water, techniques from spin and fly fishing through to boat fishing, and preparing your catch for the table, with a growing library of how-to videos alongside them. It is everything you need for freshwater fishing in New Zealand, all in one place.

Freshwater fishing offences are punishable under the Conservation Act 1987, and can result in prosecution and a criminal conviction.