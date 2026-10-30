All seven main political parties take the stage tonight for the News Publishers Association’s Future of Media debate.

The debate, in front of an audience of media executives, editors, journalists, communications experts and other invited guests, will be livestreamed on the NPA website from 6.30pm.

The debate features National’s Paul Goldsmith, Labour’s Reuben Davidson, Act’s Simon Court, NZ First’s Jenny Marcroft, the Greens’ Hūhana Lyndon, Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini Kaipara and Opportunity’s Holly Knill.