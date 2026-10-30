Police have arrested three people following an assault in Clyde last weekend.

Central Otago area response manager Senior Sergeant Adam Elder said police were called to Sunderland St, about 11.50pm on Saturday, October 24, where it was reported three people had been assaulted.

The victims received minor injuries but were left shaken by the incident, he said.

Two men, 39 and 41, and a woman, 40, were arrested in Gore on Thursday in relation to the incident.

“They are all due to appear in Gore District Court, on November 4, charged with injuring with intent to injure, and two counts of assaults with intent to injure.”

He said police were now appealing for anyone with information regarding the assault, including CCTV or dashcam footage of the immediate and surrounding area during the time of the incident.