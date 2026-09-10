Kaikōura is ‘‘future proofed’’ for growth for the next three decades, says the owner of the town’s largest housing development.

Cargill Station Ltd owner Garry Robertson says the granting a plan change to allow the Ocean Ridge sub-division to grow from 336 sections to 486 is the result of nearly three years of ‘‘hard graft’’.

Between Ocean Ridge and the Vicarage Views and Seaview Kaikōura developments, the town is ‘‘future proofed’’ for the next 30 years, he said.

‘‘We need young people to come to Kaikōura, to create businesses and get Kaikōura rocking and I can help them and encourage them.

‘‘We need New Zealand to come here. It’s an outdoor paradise for young people.’’

Mr Robertson said RMG (Resource Management Group) and consultant William Loppe ‘‘did a top notch job on the application’’.

But there were several delays in the process which added to the costs, including the July 7 flood.

More than 440mm of rain fell, leaving the Kowhai River in flood and washing millions of cubic metres of shingle downstream.

But the flood proved to be a good test for the flood control plans submitted as part of the application.

‘‘We couldn’t have got a better test,’’ Mr Robertson said.

Proposed plan change . . . An image showing the different parts of the Ocean Ridge sub-division. Image: supplied by Kaikōura District Council

Kaikōura District Council corporate services senior manager Peter Kearney said the impact of the flood was ‘‘in line’’ with flood mitigation modelling submitted by Cargill Station Ltd.

The flood mitigation proposal considered a one-in-500-year flood event from the Kowhai River, a 30 percent increase in flow due to climate change, a 1.5 metre increase in sea level, and a two metre aggradation of the riverbed.

‘‘The modelling that was done by the applicant, and where the breakouts happened was pretty much where they were expecting,’’ Mr Kearney said.

Mr Robertson was pleased the commissioners approved a proposal to increase the height limits in the business hub from eight metres to 15 metres.

‘‘It means the business hub and the hotel will be able to have sea views.’’

Development . . . An aerial image showing the Ocean Ridge sub-division to the south of the Kaikōura township and the Kowhai River. Image: supplied by Kaikōura District Council

The council has been granted permission by the Government to complete a plan change to reduce the minimum section size from 550 square metres to 300 square metres, which could open up even more housing options.

Subject to the planning process, this would allow Vicarage Views to grow from 85 sections to 115 sections, ‘‘which will help make it more affordable’’, he said.

With development now enabled, Mr Robertson is keen to hear from ‘‘a big player’’ to build the Ocean Ridge town centre.

For now Ocean Ridge remains capped at 168 sections until the Green Lane access route is opened.

Green Lane will link Ocean Ridge with Vicarage Views, local schools and the Kaikōura town centre.

There were 28 submissions received, with 19 in support.

Four were initially opposed, but those submitters had since either withdrawn their submissions or were now in support.

Among the concerns was the impact of 150 extra houses, which could represent 10 percent population increase, based on the district’s existing population of 4300.

The council’s decision to approve the Ocean Ridge plan change is subject to a 30 day appeal period.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.