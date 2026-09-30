Amberley’s Village Green is set to become a reserve “for all ages”.

The Hurunui District Council has approved the installation of a $61,560 play module suitable for younger children, at a council meeting on Tuesday, September 29.

It will be added to the new playground being developed at the Village Green.

South ward councillor Pauline Ward said she was pleased to see the reserve being developed to cater “for all ages”.

"It’s a fantastic asset which has been so well used. But there’s still a little gap for the younger children and this will fill it.”

The development of the Village Green has received a mixed response from the community, with strong opposition last year from ratepayers to the development of a cricket oval.

But councillors gave their backing to installing the play module, following a recommendation from the South Ward Community Board.

Council chief operations officer Dan Harris said 90 percent of the $61,560 cost will come from development contributions, with $6156 coming from the South Ward Community Board’s contestable fund.

Additional costs of $1095 had been incurred due to delays and this would be covered by the south ward amenities budget, Mr Harris said.

Mayor Marie Black said the Village Green was now being enjoyed by the community.

“This is a great asset for the community and the feedback is that this playground is ‘awesome’.”

Cr White said shading would be considered by the community board as part of the next stage in the Village Green’s development.

A tower and flying fox will also be considered in the next stage, a council report to Tuesday’s meeting said.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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