The Waimakariri District Council says whitebaiters and beach users are doing their bit to keep beaches safe, clean and enjoyable for everyone.

The whitebait season runs until October 30 and feedback from rangers so far is that people are meeting their obligations under the Northern Pegasus Bay Bylaw.

Council senior ranger Mike Kwant said it was encouraging to see people making the most of the beaches while being considerate of the environment and others around them.

“It’s early in the season, but it is great to be down at the beaches and see everyone doing as they are meant to,” he said.

“People are catching whitebait and enjoying themselves and following the rules. We haven’t had anyone camping and it’s great to see.”

Slow morning . . .Shayeford Harris and Ryder Makalio-Bell (left to right) whitebaiting in the Taranaki Stream, Waikuku Beach Estuary. They had a slow start to the day but were confident as the season went on their catches would pick up. Photo; Claire Oxnam

The council is reminding beach users to continue following the rules, following the positive start to the season.

Camping, including freedom camping, is not permitted on the beaches or in the dunes of Northern Pegasus Bay.

Open-air fires are also prohibited on the beaches.

These restrictions help protect the natural environment, reduce the risk of rubbish and fires, and ensure the beaches can be enjoyed by everyone.

Mr Kwant said there was plenty of room for people to enjoy the area in different ways, provided they remained mindful of those around them.

“We want to make sure our beaches are a safe place for all recreational users, whether you’re whitebaiting, fishing or out for a walk,” he said.

“It’s important that people respect this beautiful natural environment, respect each other and pack up and go home at the end of the day.”

Rangers will be out and about throughout the whitebait season, providing guidance and helping ensure people understand and meet their obligations under the bylaw.

The council is reminding whitebaiters and beach users to play their part by taking rubbish home, respecting other beach users and leaving the area in good condition.

Mr Kwant said a little consideration will go a long way towards making sure the beaches remained a great place to be throughout the season.

“If everyone does their bit, we can all enjoy these special places,” he said.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is responsible for enforcing the Whitebait Fishing Regulations.

If you have concerns about whitebaiting activity, contact DOC on 0800 362 468 (DOC HOT).

If you notice any temporary or permanent structures in the river, contact Environment Canterbury on 0800 765 588 or report an environmental incident online.

If you are concerned about the immediate safety of people or property, call 111.