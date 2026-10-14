Backers of a proposed multi-million dollar community hub at Rangiora’s Southbrook Park are ready to push ahead with the project.

The Southbrook Community Recreation Hub project working group has been working on a concept design for a new complex to replace the ageing Southbrook Pavilion.

Nominations have been called for to establish a board of trustees to lead the project, while the working group will make a presentation to the Waimakariri District Council next month, as the council continues to work on the 2027/37 Long Term Plan.

The council set aside $1.3m in the 2024/34 Long Term Plan for the project, with funding to be matched by the community.

Waimakariri district councillor Tim Fulton said the project will complement existing community and sports facilities and support Rangiora’s growing population.

“The council is definitely committed to Southbrook Park. It’s not a parochial commitment to Southbrook. It’s the best spot for growth.”

A feasibility study completed by the council in 2021 identified the need for a modern community hub with purpose-built facilities at Southbrook Park to serve the community.

The existing building dates back to the 1980s, with the changing rooms on the ground floor.

In the 1990s the old Rangiora town and country club rooms were rebuilt as the Southbrook Pavilion’s top floor.

The working group comprises representatives from the Southbrook Community Sports Club, the council and the wider community.

Community-led . . . Southbrook Community Sports Club president Gary McNicholl (left) and Waimakariri district council Tim Fulton say the community is getting in behind the Southbrook Community Recreation Hub project. Photo: David Hill

The Southbrook Community Sports Club was established in the 1940s by the local rugby and cricket clubs.

Today it is an umbrella organisation for the Saracens Rugby Football Club, Southbrook Cricket, Southbrook Touch, Southbrook Netball and North Canterbury Special Olympics, which collectively represent around 1500 members.

Southbrook Community Sports Club president Gary McNicholl said the local rugby, cricket and touch clubs had signed on for the new community hub, along with several netball clubs and North Canterbury Special Olympics.

“Getting the community involved is the biggest thing. There’s still a number of groups interested, but they’re waiting to see what happens.”

Nominations for the hub’s new board close on November 6, with a special general meeting planned on November 24.

The board will comprise four members appointed by a working group appointments committee, three elected members representing the member clubs and a council appointed elected member.

Cr Fulton said the new board will provide governance for the new facilities, while the clubs will retain their own independence.

“Appointing the governance is the key next step. We can then go to the community and to the clubs and say ‘this is the organisation and the constitution, and these are the rights and responsibilities of the clubs’.”

Once a concept design has been approved, fundraising will begin in earnest, Mr McNicholl said.

“We are doing our best with the existing building and we can still hold the odd function, but the maintenance is starting to get expensive.”

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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