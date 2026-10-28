A rockfall protection fence has been recycled to help protect KiwiRail’s Main North Line south of Kaikōura.

KiwiRail worked with NZTA to repurpose the rockfall fence after it was removed from the State Highway as part of road improvement work, rather than see the equipment go to waste.

The fence has now been installed alongside the railway beneath the steep coastal cliffs south of Kaikōura, helping reduce the risk of falling rocks reaching the track and supporting the safety and resilience of this important rail route.

The fence underwent engineering and condition assessments to make sure it was suitable for its new role. Only minor components needed replacing, and the original design was adapted to meet the different requirements of the rail environment and KiwiRail’s engineering standards.

KiwiRail GM Engineering and Asset Management Lynne Morton says the project is a great example of KiwiRail and NZTA working together to find a practical solution.

“By working closely with NZTA, we’ve been able to give an existing asset a new life rather than see it go to waste, while delivering an important safety improvement for the railway."

The project has also delivered significant savings by avoiding the need for KiwiRail to purchase a new rockfall protection system.

The newly installed fence is now part of KiwiRail’s measures to manage rockfall risk along the Main North Line south of Kaikōura, where the railway runs between steep coastal terrain and the sea.

“NZTA is very pleased that we’ve been able to give new life to this piece of safety equipment and it’s great to know that it will now be keeping rail passengers and workers safe," says NZTA Area Manager for the Central South Island, Mark Pinner.

"Improving the resilience of the railway line helps to support safe and efficient freight movement across the South Island, which in turn also improves state highway journeys.”