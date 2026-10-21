The Balcairn Public Hall committee disputes Kaikoura Independent electorate candidate, Ted Howard was well aware he would not have speaking rights at the recent Meet the Candidates meeting.

Deb Vink, secretary of the Public Hall Society, says there had been an email exchange with Mr Howard, “some days” before the meeting.

He had been informed he was welcome to attend, but would not have speaking rights.

The North Canterbury News reported last week in a story from Local Democracy reporter David Hill, Mar Howard had been left in the wings at the meeting as he was not able to take part in the debate because his party did not hold a seat in Parliament.

“To say he drove two hrs and was then refused speaking rights is just not honest. Those rights had already been refused some days prior,” Ms Vink says.

“The Committee is under no obligation to include any and every party that shows an interest.

"Logistically that would not be workable. We have been running election meetings for many years and our plan is always the same – we invite members from parties already holding seats in Parliament.

“That was clearly explained to Mr Howard both before and at the meeting.

"His fuss and the rudeness from some of his supporters on the night probably cost him support.” Ms Vink says.

She says any person is welcome to hire the hall and “run their own campaign meeting, at any time”.