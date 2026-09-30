Community groups around the country are taking a stand against the Fast-track of housing developments.

Residents from North Canterbury, Auckland, Selwyn, Queenstown, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and other parts of New Zealand have formed the Communities for Planned Growth Network and launched a petition to stop developers from using the Fast-track legislation to bypass planning processes.

The petition calls for housing developments not identified in local District Plans to be removed from the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024.

Mayors around the country have been calling for a pause on housing developments being considered under Fast-track approvals process until a review can be undertaken and changes made.

Communities for Planned Growth Network spokesperson Meris Brandram-Adams, of Ohoka in North Canterbury said the network applauded the actions of Auckland Council in drafting a Bill on Fast-track housing.

“People can show their support for the Auckland Council by signing this petition.”

He said the campaign was not anti-housing growth.

“New Zealand needs affordable housing, and our communities recognise that reality.

“We are not opposed to development, and we are not opposed to growth.”

He said land is zoned for housing because it has already been assessed for flood risk, transport connections, proximity to jobs and schools, and the availability of water, wastewater and roading infrastructure.

“If land hasn't gone through that process as part of a community's District Plan, it should not be possible to bypass it through Fast-tracking.”

Mr Brandram-Adams said the growing concerns from mayors and councils meant this could no longer be dismissed as a series of isolated local disputes.

“What communities are experiencing in Auckland is remarkably similar to what communities are experiencing in Canterbury, Queenstown, Matakana, Hawke's Bay and elsewhere.

“Different locations, different proposals, but ultimately the same concern.

“People are questioning why housing developments are being given access to a process that was originally intended to accelerate projects of national significance.”

Housing concerns . . . Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon (left) and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon say they have enough housing capacity, without fast-tracked projects being forced on them. Photo: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

Waimakariri Mayor and Local Government New Zealand vice-president Dan Gordon has consistently spoken out against projects rejected in council planning processes from being included in the Fast-track approvals process.

“I support the original intent of Fast-track, which was to help get infrastructure and projects of genuine regional or national significance moving,” Mr Gordon said.

“But I don’t believe it should become an alternative pathway for large-scale housing developments in areas where councils have deliberately not planned for growth, such as Pegasus and Ohoka.”

Mr Gordon said the petition was a chance for residents to make sure “central Government hears their voice”.

The petition is available at: petitions.parliament.nz/02882853-f7c9-4697-e10e-08df096f7033.



david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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