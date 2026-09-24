Topless waiters, and an abundance of good humour and food, made 75-year-old Penny Price’s “Hen” party at Kaiapoi Lifecare a huge success.

Organiser Briony Robbins (activities) discovered many of the rest home’s residents had never attended a `hen party’ but were keen to, with one even asking if there was going to be a stripper.

When Briony “jokingly” said she could arrange that, which prompted residents who don’t usually attend activities to line up for last Friday’s party.

Facility manager Michelle Lawrence says Briony mentioned needing a topless waiter to a friend Patric, who willingly said he would lend a hand to serve nibbles and drinks, along with some cheeky banter.

But demand was so high from the residents, Briony had to turn to the local community pages on Facebook to round up some more willing helpers.

“These requests generated a lot of traction, with guys sending in photos,” says Michelle.

"The residents had a lot of fun looking at all the possible waiters.

"Four guys were selected and they absolutely delivered a day that our resident's and staff will always remember.”

Michelle says Briony could not have got a more perfect group of lads.

"They were absolutely brilliant with our residents and such a good laugh. This is now leading to an annual `Ladies Day’ , as the day was brilliant.

"We have never seen the residents and staff laugh and have so much fun. Certainly a day to remember.”

Penny, who is resident in the hospital side of Kaiapoi Lifecare, says it was a “wonderful day”.

"It started at lunch and went through the afternoon. We were all exhausted the next day,” Penny says.

"In fact Michelle the manager said in her 35 years of nursing she has never seen a party like it.

"The four topless waiters were very good. There was lots of laughter, and residents came down from the home to the hospital side, and we all had a lovely day.”

She is now looking forward to her marriage to Michael Devine, from Culverden, on Sunday, October 27, at Bramble Grove, Kaiapoi.

"When he popped the question I nearly sank through the floor. He wanted to marry me because he loves me and wants me to be secure.

"He has been very good to me. I have known him for three and half years and we met through friends.

"He is very, very kind.”

Penny’s Cavoodle will deliver the weddings rings in a bag on her collar.

Penny, whose health issues are improving, will continue living at the home, while her husband will reside at Culverden.



