The 93rd annual Woodend Spring Flower Show really was a cracker show, Lyanne Walker, an organising committee member says.

“It was the biggest and most popular event I have seen held here since I started helping out over 15 years ago.

“There were over 1400 entries, and with so many people coming along this year, it was an amazing success," she said.

The colourful annual show was again held at the Woodend Community Hall alongside the Floral Art group’s themed competition, which this year was 'petals and pleats'.

Lyanne said they were still receiving a lot of positive comments on their Facebook site from visitors who were very happy with the wide range of blooms, cut flowers, crafts and floral art on show.

“We also had over 60 entries from the children’s craft workshops we held earlier in the week. That was a lot of fun, and it was great to see how creative all the young children were.”

Lyanne said the organisers are always looking for more young people to join them to help run the annual event.

“None of us is getting any younger and with most of our members being senior citizens, it is often very hard setting up and taking down the trestles to display all the lovely flowers we had on show."

The warmer than usual winter weather leading up to the show, saw a lower number of blooms available, Lyanne said.

“Overall, it was a great show, and we are all looking forward to seeing what next year's one will deliver”

Committee member John Canton also announced his retirement after 25 years helping out at the show.

"He’s an amazing fellow, he prints out all the thousands of entry name tags on all the flowers each year and we’ll be sad to see him go,” said Lyanne.