Summerset Rangiora has been awarded the Best Small Village, South Island Award, in the recent Seniors New Zealand Awards.

It joined Summerset villages in Christchurch, Blenheim, Lower Hutt, Paraparaumu and Whanganui in receiving recognition.

Summerset Chief Executive Officer Scott Scoullar says at Summerset, its focus is on bringing the “best of life to our residents, every day”.

"That means creating welcoming communities where people feel at home, supported and connected, while also having access to care and services as their needs change.”

Mr Scoullar says the awards are a welcome acknowledgement of the people who help create Summerset’s village communities every day.

“These results belong to our residents, families and teams.

"We’re proud to see so many of our villages recognised, and especially proud that the feedback reflects the care, connection and community our people work so hard to create.”

Summerset provides a range of living options and care services to more than 10,000 residents and employs more than 3,300 people

“Our point of difference is the strength of our village communities and the genuine care, professionalism and warmth our staff bring to those communities.

"This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of their dedication, and we’re very grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.”

The awards were based on more than 5180 in-depth reviews of retirement villages and aged care facilities, submitted through Seniors New Zealand’s Aged Advisor service.