Ratepayer funding for a Canterbury district’s awards has been cut by about $200,000.

The Selwyn Awards are a biennial event run by the Selwyn District Council to celebrate the achievements of businesses, not-for-profit organisations, and individuals who live or work in the district.

For the 2027 awards, councillors have cut the budget as part of their effort to reduce the rates increase.

The 2025 awards cost $360,200, with the council contributing $235,000, sponsors $80,200 and $45,000 coming from ticket sales.

Next year’s awards are estimated to cost $132,500, with the council forecasting $80,000 in sponsorship and $28,000 in ticket revenue. The council contribution will drop to between $25,000 and $35,000.

Selwyn District Council head of venues and events Catherine Parker said savings were made by moving the event from the Selwyn Sports Centre to the Lincoln Event Centre.

She said the move would reduce the number of attendees from 600 to 400. Other cost savings include not using an external contractor for the event and reducing the meal from three courses to two.

The council is also looking to reduce the ticket price from about $110-$125 to $75 to make it more affordable for community groups to attend.

“The focus for Selwyn Awards really is to celebrate Selwyn and the businesses and the communities that make it a great place to be. It is a fantastic opportunity for community and business to come together side by side,” Parker told councillors at a briefing.

“What we want to do in 2027 is make it more accessible to apply and make it simpler to apply.”

Councillor Aaron McGlinchy wanted to see the event get to a point where it was cost-neutral to the council.

“I do think we need to keep working towards it paying for itself,

$54,000 for the production AV crew, theming and decor seems a bit extravagant. I’m sure we could come up with a little bit more homegrown number 8 wire (solution).”

In response, Parker said pricing was still indicative, and there was “massaging” to do.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon applauded the work done to find the savings.

“We talk about nice-to-haves, and this is a nice-to-have. But it’s worth trialling it at this (price) and seeing how the feedback goes,” she said.

While planning is under way for the event, final approval will have to be given in the 2027-37 Long Term Plan.