Crime cameras will be installed on the highest building on the main street of a Canterbury town.

The cameras are being funded by the Lincoln Club, which is distributing money into the community.

The cameras will cost about $2500. The club has also agreed to gift $500,000 towards a rebuild of the Lincoln Rugby clubrooms.

Lincoln Club president Dene Cassin said the cameras would be installed on top of The Famous Grouse Hotel by the end of the month.

The cameras will be monitored by police and will have a view of Gerald St and surrounding areas.

The social club has about 240 members.

Asked by Selwyn Times why the club was funding the project instead of the police, Cassin said: “I don’t believe the police can pay for these cameras out in the community, but it’s a great spend of money to keep the Lincoln township safe.”

Cassin said Lincoln Club members were made aware of the crime camera project at its annual meeting on September 27.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson welcomed the funding for the CCTV cameras.

“It is an invaluable tool for investigators and can often yield vital information to help identify offenders and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Similar cameras have proved successful in Darfield and surrounding townships in tracking vehicles passing through to the West Coast.

Cassin said the $500,000 contribution towards the rugby clubrooms received “unanimous” support from members at the meeting.

Cassin said the money was proceeds from when the Lincoln Club exited its lease on the Famous Grouse in 2024 and was about a third of the club’s total equity, which also includes a car park at the hotel.

Crime cameras will be placed on top of The Famous Grouse Hotel. Photo: File image

Past president Lynn Townsend, who presented the pitch to members, said the rugby club approached the Lincoln Club for the funding.

“People have said over periods of time, ‘what are you going to do with this money?’,” he said.

“We see it as a good cause, a community cause, something to help the sporting kids and future generations.

“The facilities at the Lincoln Domain are being well and truly outgrown. It is 50-plus years old.”

The Lincoln Club has close connections with the rugby club, with many members either play rugby or have family who play.

The Lincoln Rugby Club has been gifted $500,000 by the Lincoln Club. Photo: File image

Lincoln Rugby Club president Kym Townsend said the new clubrooms are expected to be built in the back corner of Lincoln Domain.

He said the project is only at an early stage, with the club still yet to adjust its lease with the council and have a design done.

Kym Townsend expected the new clubrooms to be about four years away, with early conversations underway with the council.

Lynn Townsend said the money will stay with the Lincoln Club until the project is progressed to a point where the lease and design for the clubrooms have been approved.

Lincoln Cricket who also use the clubrooms, are yet to make any decision on committing funds to the project.

It is expected a new board will be formed with representatives from rugby, cricket and the Lincoln Club.

Meanwhile, the concept of a Lincoln Sports Hub at the domain looks likely to go into hibernation.

The hub idea was to have rugby, cricket, netball, tennis and bowls together with an overarching board but it has failed to gain traction.

The sports hub is currently seeking feedback on whether it proceeds or goes into hibernation.