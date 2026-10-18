The dogs have been doing the talking at the Bark Up events in Canterbury.

The annual events, held by Lincoln Young Farmers and Darfield Young Farmers in Kirwee, tested farmers’ dog-training skills and included a human category to find those with a bit of dog in them.

Photo: Supplied

Lincoln chair Cam Beck said the event, held at The Famous Grouse, raised $6500 for Meet the Need, a charity that connects farming communities directly with food banks and social supermarkets.

“It’s a pretty great achievement for the club,” he said.

Cam Beck and his dog Chug won the Lincoln competition. Photo: Supplied

The Darfield club raised $5148, donating $1000 to rural mental health charity Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate.

Michaela Cameron does her best to impersonate a dog. Photo: Supplied

The charity’s founder, Craig “Wiggy” Wiggins, MC’d the event and kept the crowd entertained.

“Wiggy does an incredible job and knows how to work the crowd,” club spokesperson Hayley Small said.

Small thanked the event’s sponsors and Thirsty Acres for providing a venue.