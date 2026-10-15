Showing off their cars ahead of a previous Timaru Continental Car Rally are (from left) Ron Hammer (1984 Renault 20), Brian Roycroft (1987 Renault 5, at rear), Richard Robinson (1975 Volkswagen 1600L) and Kevin Manchester (1978 Renault 12). Photo: Connor Haley

European elegance is returning this weekend for the latest edition of the Timaru Continental Car Rally.

Any cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles of mainland European origin are invited to meet at the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club clubrooms in Redruth on Saturday between 9.30am-10am to take part.

Organiser Neil Manchester said the rally was open to everyone, not just vintage car club members.

“Any continental car is eligible, it doesn’t matter what year it is or anything.

“We’ll be going to the Makikihi [Country] Hotel for lunch, so all people need to bring is their vehicle and money for lunch.”

He was hoping to build on the previous rally’s turnout, he said.

“We didn’t have one last year for some reason but we usually get about 15 cars a year, so it would be great to at least see close to that again.”

Members of the public were also more than welcome to come and view the cars before the rally departed, Mr Manchester said.

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz