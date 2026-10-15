Every second person who dies in a house fire is over 60.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) community education manager, Tom Ronaldson, urged people to look out for their loved ones and their older relatives, friends and neighbours.

“Over the last five years we have seen an increase in the number of fatal fires involving people over the age of 60,” Mr Ronaldson said.

“People only have around three minutes to get out before a house fire becomes unsurvivable.

“To give yourself and your older family and friends the earliest possible warning, you need working smoke alarms installed in every bedroom, hallway and living area.

“It is important to look out for older neighbours, family and friends who may not have the ability to install, test or replace smoke alarms themselves.”

People needed to know smoke alarms did not last forever and should be replaced after 10 years, Mr Ronaldson.

“We often see homes which have smoke alarms installed but they are well past their use by date so won’t be at their best.

“Checking alarms is easy — remove them from the base plate and check their manufacture and/or expiration on the bottom of the alarm.”

Fenz recommended people install long-life photoelectric smoke alarms in every bedroom, living room and hallway to have the earliest possible warning of a fire.

“Most New Zealand homes have smoke alarms, but now is the time to make sure they are working and in the right places and that means in every bedroom, living area and hallway,” Mr Ronaldson said.

“Having smoke alarms is only the first step in your three-step escape plan.

“When testing yours and your loved one’s alarms make sure there are two clear exits and an agreed safe meeting place.” — Allied Media