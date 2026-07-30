Geraldine Primary School pupils have left their mark on the countryside.

A group of over 20 pupils descended on a creek in Winchester last week to plant the area with native grasses.

The planting was a Trees for Survival project.

The organisation aims to plant 1 million native trees, shrubs and grasses by 2030 in an attempt to restore waterways and enhance biodiversity.

The Trees for Survival project proved many hands make light work. Photo: Shelley Inon

The school was given large trays of seedlings from Arowhenua Native Nursery last year, which pupils repotted and left to grow on school grounds over the past nine months.

Trees for Survival spokesman Chris Konings said while the pupils had potted over 800 plants, only 500 were strong enough to be planted.

The rest just “weren’t quite big enough”, Mr Konings said.

“It takes a bit longer to grow down here.”

Those smaller plants would be left a few more months to grow a little bigger.

Planting the grasses required weed matting and protection to keep them from being eaten by rabbits and being disturbed by pukeko.

Last year, with the support of Environment Canterbury, Trees for Survival established a new regional cluster of schools in South Canterbury.

Geraldine Primary is one of three schools from across the South Canterbury region taking part, with an upcoming planting at Temuka Primary School.

The planting day was sponsored by Fonterra, with a pile of 20 brand new spades to help make light work.

Geraldine principal Stu Wilcox said the school’s vision was “the heart of our community, together we thrive”.

“This is obviously bringing our community together and ensuring our community thrives,” Mr Wilcox said.

Mariam Quadar (6) helped to plant native grasses along a waterway in Winchester. Photo: Shelley Inon

Teacher Amy Wynn had played a large part in organising the day.

“We are putting down roots in the community by helping out with this initiative,” Mrs Wynn said.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz