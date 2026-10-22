A special closing celebration is set to mark the end of an era for the South Canterbury Museum this Labour Day.

On Monday, the museum will be closing the doors at its Perth St site for the final time ahead of a move to a new facility next year, as well as celebrating 60 years of its iconic octagonal Pioneer Hall building.

When the museum was established in 1941 after the bequest of land and buildings on Perth St by Thomas David Burnett, it was his wish that any new building on the site be named Pioneer Hall.

This request was honoured by the South Canterbury Historical Society when a new octagonal building, designed by Ron Dohig, was opened to the public in December 1966.

To celebrate the dual milestones, the museum will open at 10am, with activities running from 11am to 2pm.

It will then close to the public at 4.30pm and invited guests will attend an evening event to formally mark the end of an era on its current site.

Documentary history curator Tony Rippin said the celebrations would very much be centred around family fun and seeing the museum off in style.

“You can expect a free sausage sizzle and piece of celebratory cake, plus a heap of heritage games.

“You can get some juggling lessons, do a ring toss, take part in an old-fashioned egg-and-spoon race, or nab some lollies in a scramble.

“There will be prizes to win, lucky draws, and spot prizes if you dress up in historic costume or in something that reminds you of the museum.

“Finally, we can’t forget to mention that the Golden Frog, a favourite friend to our Museum Explorers, will be making an appearance for the last time in the current building.”

Museum director Philip Howe said the closure would allow the museum team to begin dismantling the group floor exhibition areas.

“The museum team have been working their way through the upstairs displays, which is nearly completed and will be starting on the downstairs displays following closure on Monday.

“Every item removed is checked and then either selected for use in our planned new exhibitions or for returning to collection storage.

”The process has gone very well so far, it’s a lot easier to pack up a display than to set it up.”

He said he had mixed feelings about closing the doors to Pioneer Hall as a public museum space for the final time.

“On the one hand the building has been very problematic as a public museum space because of its design and accessibility issues, but on the other hand, having worked here for over 37 years, this building has been a huge part of my life.

“It has been a privilege to work in this building and to lead its development over the last 37 years, and to see a couple of generations of local residents coming in to explore their heritage.”

For the immediate future, the building will be used as a whare taoka (treasure house) for stored local heritage collections and public access archives until any other decisions are made.

Mr Howe said he had many memories, both positive and negative, of operating out of the Pioneer Hall building.

“I can remember feeling absolutely amazed when I started working here, discovering what was here and where everything was. That was in February 1989 and later that year in the winter I realised just how cold the building could get with poor insulation and heating.

“I have many memories of learning about some of the incredible items in our collection or receiving new donations of items from the public. I also remember many of the projects that we have worked on over the years . . . with local organisations and other museums.

“Perhaps the most impactful and poignant memories are those of people who have either worked or been associated with the museum who are no longer here. I have learnt so much from so many and am so grateful for their involvement with the museum.”

It was great to be able to mark both milestones with a celebration, he said

“In a way it’s like a retirement party for Pioneer Hall, if the retirement age was still 60.

“I am aware of how the museum has been an important local asset for lots of people. This is a great way to celebrate that as we prepare to move to a new building.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz