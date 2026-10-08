Grantlea Downs School pupils have fundraising down to a fine art.

In an effort to raise money for a new playground, pupils are busy creating wares to sell at an upcoming Gala Day.

All proceeds from the gala will go towards the school’s fundraising project for a new junior playground.

Principal Beth Wills said community support was vital to get the project across the finish line.

She said the school needed $146,000 to complete the project, and she hoped money raised during this community event would help bridge the gap.

Each of the school’s 14 classrooms would operate stalls with activities ranging from creative stations, selling made goods, food and beverages along with providing services such as hair braiding, face painting, tattooing and a nail salon.

There would also be fun games and competitions such as “sponge your mate”.

“It’s a fantastic way to support the school, and every bit raised brings us closer to giving our students the playground they deserve,” Mrs Wills said.

The gala had provided students with an excellent context for their learning, developing their marketing skills, financial literacy and creativity.

She said the event was the culmination of what students had been learning through the term.

“We can’t wait to see what stalls the students will provide at the gala. We would love to see as many people as possible come along to our Gala Day.”

The event will be held on Friday, October 23 from noon-2pm at Grantlea Downs School. — Allied Media