Obituary: Martin Parr, photographer

English photographer and artist Martin Parr attends his exhibition "Short & Sweet" at Museo Civico Archeologico on December 7, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Getty Images

British photographer Martin Parr said his life’s work was about showing the difference between mythology and reality. A documentary and journalistic photographer, Parr specialised in depicting rural and working class communities. Born in Surrey, he worked as a freelance photographer, mixing work for publications and for gallery exhibitions — in fine art institutions as well as specialist photography galleries. He published dozens of books over a 50-year span, and also lectured on photography. In 1984, he, only just, joined the Magnum photo agency — he was admitted by just one vote — and served as its president from 2013-17.

In 2014, he founded the Martin Parr Foundation, which operates a facility in Bristol. As well as exhibiting Parr’s works and those of other photographers, it also holds Parr’s archives. Parr, who was awarded the CBE for services to photography in 2021, died on December 6, aged 73. — Agencies/Allied Media