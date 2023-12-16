Obituary: Piper Laurie, actress

American actresses Piper Laurie (with knife) and Sissy Spacek star in the film Carrie, 1976. Photo: Getty Images

Piper Laurie’s three Oscar nominations, for The Hustler, Carrie and Children Of A Lesser God, demonstrated the Detroit native’s range as a performer. Born in 1932 as Rosetta Jacobs, when she arrived in Hollywod in 1949 she was renamed — to her chagrin — Piper Laurie, and quickly given a contract with Universal-International. She quickly landed a string of starring roles opposite Ronald Reagan, Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis and, less glamorously, Francis the talking mule. Fed up, she walked out on her $2000-a-week contract in 1955, vowing she wouldn’t work again unless offered a decent part. Laurie moved to New York and worked in theatre and television, earning Emmy nominations along the way. She also became noted as a baker, with her recipes appearing in The New York Times. Director Brian De Palma coaxed her back to Hollwood to play the deranged mother of Sissy Spacek in Carrie. Her desire to act rekindled, Laurie resumed a busy career that spanned decades, and on television, she appeared in such series as Matlock, Murder, She Wrote and Frasier and played George Clooney’s mother on ER. Laurie died on October 14 aged 91.