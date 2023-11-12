Comedian Cal Wilson's husband shares heartbreaking tribute

Photo: Giulia McGauran

Comedian Cal Wilson's husband shared his heartbreak over the loss of his wife's passing, one month after her death.

The 53 year old comedian, actor and TV show star, most recently known for her co-host role on The Great Australian Bake Off, died following a short battle with a rare form of cancer in October.

Sharing his grief on his late wife's Instagram page, Chris Woods shared how much he and their 14 year old son Digby missed her.

"It's been a month today since we lost you, my darling Cal," he wrote.

"Not a moment passes without Digby and I thinking about you and the amazing, beautiful wife, mother, best friend and human being we have lost. The pain of losing you is something I've never experienced, and it's impossible for me to put into words how Digby and I have been feeling."

"Although Digby and I remain in a world that keeps spinning, for us it is world forever changed. You brought light, love, and laughter to us every second of the day. The words, the silly voices, the jokes, and the love. So much love. We miss you so much," he continued.

A tribute to Cal Wilson was published by her husband on her Instagram account. Photo: supplied

Woods shared how the family has been "floored" by the outpouring of love towards Wilson.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their beautiful messages, and for sharing their stories about Cal," he said.

"These are memories and recollections that we'll cherish forever, and something Digby can look back on with fondness - and pride - about his incredible Mum in years to come."

He thanked everyone for their love and support.

Wilson, originally from Christchurch, died surrounded by family and friends at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney on 11 October.