Aotea Electric Southern: Making your home smarter and more energy efficient

With departments specialising in electrical work, solar, and audio-visual automation, Aotea Electric Southern are your local trade experts.

Aotea Electric Southern specialise in electrical work (residential, industrial, or commercial), to innovative technology solutions such as solar panels, and audio-visual automation and communications.

They also offer a consolidated service for building and business owners with building compliance and facilities management.

Electrical solutions for your home

At Aotea, they specialise in new builds, renovations, and bespoke electrical solutions tailored to the specific needs of your home. Whether you’re building from the ground up or renovating, they provide expert electrical services that ensure your home is safe, efficient, and future-ready.

Their energy-efficient options, including LED lighting, help reduce energy consumption while enhancing your home’s comfort. They also offer switchboard upgrades to meet the demands of modern living, ensuring your home is powered reliably and safely. Whatever your electrical requirements, Aotea has the expertise to make your home a smarter, more energy-efficient space.

Sustainable energy solutions

Aotea are proud to bring sustainable energy solutions to the Dunedin market, helping both residential and commercial customers reduce their energy costs and make a positive environmental impact. The solar team is committed to delivering tailored systems that generate clean, green, and free energy, making it easier for you to transition to a more sustainable future.

They’ve already made an impact in the local community, completing a 50kW solar system for Cooke Howlison Toyota, and are helping homeowners across the region save on their energy bills with expertly designed solar solutions. At Aotea, they don’t just sell solar systems – they believe in it.

They’ve installed a grid-tied solar generation system at their own building, featuring 75 panels and a 30kW inverter, which will generate 30,000kWh annually, offsetting 45% of their energy usage. The output from this system is enough to power around four average homes for an entire year! By implementing this system, Aotea are walking the talk and becoming a more sustainable company, leading by example in the shift towards clean energy.

Whether you’re looking to lower your electricity bills, reduce your carbon footprint, or take full advantage of renewable energy, Aotea’s solar solutions are the perfect choice. Let them help you harness the power of the sun – sustainably and efficiently

The connected home

Aotea are specialists in home automation, simplifying various daily tasks with automation and touch control for all your home devices. There are multiple options when it comes to the connected home:

Control natural light effortlessly with motorised blinds and curtains·

Enjoy premium sound quality throughout your home with seamless multi-room audio systems.

Experience the ultimate in-home entertainment with high-definition displays and projectors.

Set the perfect ambiance with customisable smart lighting options.

Find peace of mind with the ability to monitor your home from anywhere.

Secure your home with smart door locks, video doorbells, and automated garage door control.

Take control of your garden watering system with real time weather information.

Maintain the ideal temperature with energy efficient smart thermostats.

Aotea Electric Southern has a history that stretches back over 50 years. They have grown alongside their customers but have never forgotten where they have come from.

Doing local business with local people is still at the core of who they are and what they do.

www.aoteaelectricsouthern.co.nz

25 Macandrew Road, South Dunedin

03 455 1039

reception.dunedin@aoteaelectric.co.nz