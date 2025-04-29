Design Windows: Enhancing the performance and appearance of your home

Mosgiel's Design Windows are helping people to improve their outlook – literally.

As the temperatures cool off, you may be dreading another chilly winter with old draughty windows.

Design Windows can help! They offer two renovation options that will enhance both the performance and appearance of your home or building.

Replacement Windows involves removing the existing joinery and installing an entirely new door or window and framing structure. It allows clients to completely change the style, colour, and configuration of their windows and doors.

The second option is Insert Windows, where a new window is inserted into an existing timber window frame. Clients can update their window colour and configuration while retaining the character of their home with minimal disruption.

For its window renovations, Design Windows fits ThermalHeart+® – a range that is not only industry-leading but also meets all codes for thermally efficient products. They have been specially designed and made in New Zealand to suit the Kiwi lifestyle.

ThermalHeart+® can almost double the performance of standard aluminium windows and doors, making homes warmer and drier while saving money on energy bills.

Another product favoured by Design Windows for renovations is Klima® uPVC. Its outstanding thermal efficiency is perfect for New Zealand’s unique climate, delivering warmth and comfort all year round.

Design Windows brings 40 years of experience to these services. Founded in Nelson, it has grown to have five branches across the South Island.

Last year the Dunedin branch relocated to Mosgiel, where its team of 30 expanded into a brand-new manufacturing facility, showroom, and office space

Design Windows partners with New Zealand’s largest aluminium supplier, APL, to locally manufacture and provide one of the most respected aluminium joinery brands in the building industry — Altherm Window Systems.

The company is also an agent for AGP (Architectural Glass Products). The AGP System is designed to integrate seamlessly with APL’s window and door products, ensuring optimal thermal efficiency, clarity, and durability- providing a fully integrated window system.

Alongside its reputation for quality products and offering the longest guarantee in the region, Design Windows has the core purpose of providing excellent window and door joinery experiences to all concerned without regret.

Anyone interested in a brighter outlook and a warmer, drier home can go to the Design Windows website and submit a request for a free quote, or phone the team to have a representative come along to measure up.

www.designwindows.co.nz

11 Odlins Place, Mosgiel, Dunedin

03 474 1124

dunedin@designwindows.co.nz