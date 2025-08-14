Intus: Specialist care close to home

How Intus is supporting better health across the South Island

When it comes to healthcare, knowing you’re in safe, experienced hands can make all the difference.

At Intus, we believe accessing specialist care shouldn’t be difficult or intimidating, and our team is here to support you through every step of your healthcare journey.

Our name, Intus, comes from the Latin word for “within” or “discreet”, which reflects how we approach our work: with quiet confidence, clinical excellence, and genuine care for the people we support.

Intus began in Christchurch, where our commitment to patient-centred care quickly made us a trusted name in specialist health. We soon expanded to Queenstown, then Wānaka and Dunedin, making it easier for people across the South Island to access specialist care, close to home.

Across all locations, our focus remains the same – delivering high-quality, specialist healthcare that’s centered on you. We support people with concerns relating to digestive health, colorectal conditions, pelvic floor issues, gynaecology, general surgery, endoscopy,

gastroenterology, and fertility. We also offer plastic and reconstructive surgery at our Dunedin clinic – including aesthetic procedures. Each of our specialists brings a wealth of expertise in their field, with many holding international training and experience.

But it’s not just about expertise, it’s about how we work together. Intus takes a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach that allows our clinicians to consult across specialties and share insights that support the best possible outcomes for our patients.

At our Dunedin clinic, this team-based model is well established, and many people in the Otago region have come to know Intus as the place to turn when specialist advice or investigation is needed. Our Queenstown and Wānaka clinics offer the same level of care

and convenience for Central Otago communities, with access to a wide range of consultations and procedures. Christchurch plays an important role within our wider network, offering a range of advanced surgical services for patients from across the South Island and further afield.

Every Intus location shares the same patient-first philosophy: we listen carefully, we explain clearly, and we tailor care to fit your individual needs.

We understand that seeking specialist support can feel overwhelming, and we’re here to make the process as simple and reassuring as possible.

Health issues aren’t always easy to talk about, especially when they relate to sensitive topics like your bowels, digestion, or pelvic floor. Intus creates a safe space for these conversations, because we know they matter. We also know that not every concern requires

surgery. In fact, our specialists are committed to exploring all appropriate treatment options, including non-surgical pathways, allied health support, lifestyle changes, that are appropriate for you.

Intus works closely with GPs across the South Island, ensuring your specialist care is seamlessly integrated with your primary care. Whether your GP refers you to us, or you choose to self-refer directly, we keep communication clear and open, so everyone involved in your care is on the same page.

Whether you're visiting us for an initial consultation, a diagnostic procedure like a colonoscopy, or a surgical treatment, you’ll experience respectful, professional care from a team that puts people first.

We’re proud to offer South Islanders more choice when it comes to specialist healthcare. With multiple clinic locations and a team of highly trained professionals ready to help, getting the care you need has never been more straightforward.

Talk to your GP or contact us directly. We’re here when you’re ready.