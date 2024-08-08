NPC Tipping Competition 2024

Welcome to the 2024 edition of the ODT Sport Bunnings NPC Rugby Tipping Competition. Each week we'll be gathering picks from our sponsors to see who can predict not only the winner of each game but the margin as well.

There are so many questions to answer. Will Taranaki go back-to-back champions, or will Hawke's Bay avoid "white line fever" and go one better? Will Canterbury atone for the underwhelming efforts of its Super Rugby big brother? And, most importantly, will our boys in Blue and Gold cover themselves in glory?

Join us this week as Conrad Stedman from G.J. Gardener Homes shares his thoughts on the opening round and the possible winners.

Round 1