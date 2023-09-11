101 Gladstone Road South, is one of Dunedin's finest homes, situated less than 1km from Mosgiel town centre and only a 15-minute drive to Dunedin CBD and Dunedin Airport.



The property offers an amazing lifestyle for families but also has superb income potential for those looking to run a 'high-end' accommodation business or a boutique event venue.



Renovations have been substantial but sympathetic, with the current owners adding en-suites to some of the bedrooms and opening up rooms to allow for modern day open-plan living without compromising on the original features of the home.



Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms & 3 living areas, the accommodation is big, yet it exudes warmth and comfort and immediately feels homely as soon as you step inside.



An open-plan kitchen and family room opens on to the two sun-drenched terraces, providing excellent indoor-outdoor flow.



The kitchen is equipped with double Italian oven and gas cooktop, butler's sinks, wine rack and plate warmer. Preparing meals for family and guests will be a delight.



The wood panelled formal dining room and main lounge both exude warmth and comfort.



Bedroom accommodation starts with a stunning ensuite bedroom on the ground floor. 4 bedrooms are situated upstairs, 2 with ensuites, plus there is a sizeable main family bathroom.



The 'primary suite' is sun-drenched and has a full-sized dressing room and large luxurious ensuite bathroom.



The industrial-spec garaging is a car-lovers dream or for those with vision, has potential to convert into further living accommodation or run a business from home.



Another double garage and original outhouses provide for additional car, boat and tool storage.

The setting is truly beautiful. Exotic and native mature trees and shrubs provide for lush and private surroundings on over 4300 sq metres of grounds.



Viewing is highly recommended for this home. So get in touch today to make a private inspection time.