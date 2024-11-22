Alison Lambert 'Seasons' Book Launch

Chef Alison Lambert is congratulated by her mother Margie Manning, 84, at the launch of her book yesterday in Dunedin.

On Thursday, the Seasons cookbook had its official launch in Dunedin at The Shelter, celebrating Alison Lambert, a cherished Otago Daily Times food writer for almost 15 years. Created alongside the Otago Daily Times, Alison’s debut cookbook is a seasonal guide showcasing the region’s finest ingredients.

Renowned for her love of farm-to-plate cooking, Alison poured her passion for fresh, sustainable food into this book.

Packed with simple, creative recipes, Seasons encourages home cooks to enjoy the magic of in-season produce. The launch was a great evening, with Alison surrounded by loved ones, friends, and food enthusiasts to celebrate her wonderful achievement.

You can purchase the book here.