Bargain Chemist: Sleeves Up Dunedin, be a flu fighter

Sleeves Up Dunedin, be a flu fighter: Flu vaccines $18.99 or free for people aged 65 and over

• Flu vaccines are available now at Bargain Chemist, 300 George Street.

• Free for people aged 65 and over, and those with an approved medical condition.

• Only $18.99 and corporate vouchers available.

The 2021 Flu vaccination season has begun, protect your community and your family by getting the flu vaccination.

What is the Flu?

The flu is a common viral infection that can be deadly, especially in high-risk groups. The flu attacks the lungs, nose and throat. Young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic disease or weak immune systems are at high risk.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Why should I get a Flu Vaccine and what is it?

Being vaccinated causes your body to produce antibodies against the flu virus. This means your body can respond faster and more effectively to the flu.

By first coming across a non-infectious version of the virus in the vaccine, it learns to recognise it. When it comes across it again, your body can react much faster and in a more effective way.

How do I get my flu vaccine?

1. Head to the Bargain Chemist Flu vaccine booking form at bargainchemist.co.nz/bookings.

2. Select the location and time that best suits you.

3. Head in store at that time, and speak with the dispensary team. Don’t worry you’ll be sent a reminder prior to your appointment.

4. Complete the pre-vaccination screening and consent form.

5. A trained pharmacist vaccinator will then administer the vaccine in one of our private consultation rooms.

6. Following your vaccine you will need to wait 20 minutes for observation to monitor the unlikely event of an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

For more information visit the FAQ section on the Bargain Chemist website.

Corporate voucher available

Don’t let the flu slow down your business. Bargain Chemist offers Flu Vaccination vouchers in order to help businesses protect their teams. For more information on corporate flu vaccines or to purchase your vouchers email bookings@bargainchemist.co.nz

Corporate vouchers are priced at $16.51 + GST per person and your team will be able to use this voucher at any Bargain Chemist nationwide.



• Address: 300 George Street, corner George Street and Hanover Street

• Store hours: Open 7 days, 8am – 8pm including public holidays

• Phone: 03 244 8207

• Email: georgestreet@bargainchemist.co.nz



Services offered in store:

• Flu vaccinations

• Free prescriptions on fully funded medications

• Free blister packs

• Free blood pressure monitoring

• Flu vaccination from mid-April – walk-in or book online

• Emergency contraceptive pill

• Erectile dysfunction medication

• And more, just ask the pharmacy team

Head online to find stores nationwide and shop 24/7 with fast free delivery on all orders over $50. Visit bargainchemist.co.nz