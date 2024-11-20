St Andrew Day Celebrations

The skirl of the pipes will fill the Octagon Saturday November 30, as the biannual St Andrews Day celebrations bring Dunedin’s Scottish heritage to the fore.

Everything from have a go Highland Games events to speed porridge and stone lifting n carrying, highland dancing demonstrations and a host of musical entertainment, which will run from 10am until about 3pm in the Octagon.

This free event will go ahead, rain or shine.

For the full St Andrews Day experience, be in the Octagon promptly to enjoy the opening of the celebrations and wear some tartan to fly the flag for Scotland.

A wonderful line-up of live entertainment will feature throughout the day, including local artists such as Dunedin Harmony Chorus, Dunedin Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Catgut & Steel, Ghillie Callum Junior Club Dancers, Grumpy Scotsman Trio, piper Qwenton Mackenzie, Bob Scotts Tangle Trio with Trad Interpretations of Burns and poet Laureate David Eggleton, visiting Scottish travelling Troubadour Bill Mullen and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

Another highlight of the event will be a dramatic, captivating haggis ceremony, led by Ian Seatter.

The society is thrilled to have Invercargill strongman Callum McConachy taking part in the St Andrew’s Day festivities.

He will be lifting the ‘‘Stones of Manhood’’, as well as demonstrating the Stone carry. Advice and tips on lifting and other strongman activities will be offered for those who would like to have a go.

Alongside the busy programme of performances, events, and activities, the St Andrews Day celebrations will also offer the chance to sample a diverse range of food and drink.

The treats will include thanks to Harraways oaty pancakes, haggis pies, shortbread, oatcakes/ biscuits from Nairns and cheese from Evansdale, Cardrona whisky along with a special Dogstar brewery Scottish Ale – The Highland Fling 6.9%.

After a day of immersion in Scottish culture, the celebrations will conclude with a piping group performing, followed by a chance for everyone in the Octagon to join together and sing Flower of Scotland.

The St Andrew’s Day celebration relies on volunteers for its success ability to run such a day. Many thanks to all who help, and we’d love to hear from anyone out there who’d like to get involved in 2025.

As an addition to the weekends celebrations a Sunday afternoon Dec 1st fundraising session for the Dunedin Edinburgh Sister City Society who run this weekend of Scottish influenced activity will be happening at Moons in the Exchange 286 Princes St from 12 noon …$10 entry gets you entry into raffles and giveaways over the afternoon , with live musical entertainment , Blackies memorial haggis pie eating competition , have a go bagpiping, DJ Scotify. A variety of Scottish food and beverage will be available for purchase, table bookings recommended. Celebrate St Andrews After Party live music with The Tangle, Catgut & Steel, Wild Cards Aotearoa & Three Grumpy Scotsman.

For more information please visit Dunedin Edinburgh Sister City Society