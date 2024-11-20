806 Mount Cargill Road - Secluded acreage with stunning views

By Negotiation

Discover your dream lifestyle on this stunning 17-acre (6.97 ha) sanctuary, where every day feels like a vacation.

Extended and rebuilt in the 2000s, this exceptional property offers panoramic views to The Silverpeaks hill country as well as water views of Bluekskin Bay from its enviable position bathed in all-day sunshine.

The thoughtfully designed home features three bedrooms, including a lovely primary complete with walk-in wardrobe.

The heart of the home is a sun-filled open-plan living area warmed by a wood burner on wet back, perfect for cozy family gatherings, that opens to wrap around decking.

The grounds are a nature lover's paradise, with stands of mature Eucalyptus and pine trees, also a significant area of native bush'. Meander along the enchanting rhododendron walk to a peaceful creek or tend to the beautifully landscaped gardens housing a recently added freestanding cabin/ sleepout.

A fenced paddock offers options for livestock or horses, while the property's size presents potential subdivision opportunities.

Practical features ensure year-round comfort and efficiency. The double garage includes a self-contained sleepout with toilet, while 14 solar panels feed back into the grid for reduced power bills.

Two 10,000L water tanks and a septic system provide reliable infrastructure, and excellent Unifone internet keeps you connected with stable streaming services.

This hazard-free property represents the perfect blend of space, serenity, and sustainable living.

With the current owners relocating south to be closer to family, this rare offering awaits its new custodians.

Private viewings are available by appointment only.

