Get revved up for the George Begg Festival in April 2025

Pull out your retro threads and get ready to be transported back to the golden era of Kiwi motorsport racing. The George Begg Festival 2025 is set to bring the party vibes of the 1960s and 1970s to Invercargill for four fantastic days from April 10 – April 13.

What is the George Begg Festival?

Brought to you by the team behind Bill Richardson Transport World, the George Begg Festival celebrates New Zealand’s rich motorsport heritage, paying tribute to the life and legacy of George Begg, a Southland motorsport legend.

Held biennially, this multi-day festival takes place at locations throughout the city, with the bulk of the action at Teretonga Park Raceway. The festival brings together live racing, classic cars, legendary drivers, and iconic brands to create an unforgettable experience for motorsport fans.

Live racing action

The festival features a wide range of race classes to keep every motorsport fan on the edge of their seat. The 2025 race programme will include the following classes:

· Historic Touring Cars

· Formula 5000

· Historic GT

· Historic Formula Atlantic Cars

· HVRA – Historic Saloons/Sports & GTs

· Pre-78 Classic Saloons

· Vintage Racing Cars (VCC)

· Modern Touring Cars

· Italian Job – BMC and BMW Mini

· The Drummond Dash: 30-Minute Enduro – HVRA Historic Saloons/Sports & GTs, Pre-78 Classic Saloons

· Historic Rally Demo

Star drivers confirmed for 2025

The George Begg Festival wouldn’t be complete without legendary drivers behind the wheel. Here are some of the stars confirmed for 2025 so far:

Emma Gilmour – Rallying legend and the first woman driver for McLaren Racing, will compete for the first time.

– Rallying legend and the first woman driver for McLaren Racing, will compete for the first time. Greg Murphy – Four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.

– Four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000. Also looking forward to their first George Begg Festival are Australian heritage racers Rick Allen and Meon Nehrybecki. Rick is bringing the BMW E30 M3 that he’s owned since 1998, while Meon will have his 1991 Mercedes Benz Sonax 190E 2.5 16v DTM, of which only 17 were made.

Iconic Italian cars and bikes on display

In 2025, the Italian motorsport scene takes centre stage with some of the world’s most famous brands. At the George Begg Festival, you’ll have the chance to see:

Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Fiat in action, both on and off the track.

Legendary Italian bikes from Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Bimota, and more, tearing up the track in high-speed demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Dress up and join the fun

Step back in time and embrace the retro spirit of the event! Whether you’re rocking iconic 1960s or 1970s motorsport style or channelling the flair of Italian racing culture, the George Begg Festival invites everyone to dress in their best vintage outfits.

Unmissable off track events: more than just racing

The George Begg Festival isn’t just about the racing. Be sure to grab tickets to:

The Rev Up – A special celebration of George Begg at Classic Motorcycle Mecca, where motorsport fans will gather to share stories, and honour a true legend.

A special celebration of George Begg at Classic Motorcycle Mecca, where motorsport fans will gather to share stories, and honour a true legend. A Night at the Opera with Queen – Enjoy Queen’s iconic greatest hits in the transformed Bill Richardson Transport World, paired with delicious food and beverages.

Motorhome parking available

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the festival, motorhome parking is available. With a dedicated motorhome ticket type, guests can park up and stay right where the excitement is happening, making it easier to enjoy all the racing without missing a beat.

Don’t miss the action - here’s all the info you need to plan your visit!

Location : Invercargill

: Invercargill Dates: April 10-13, 2025 ·

April 10-13, 2025 · Get your tickets here: www.georgebeggfestival.nz

The George Begg Festival is the must-attend motorsport event of 2025, and tickets are selling fast. With options to suit all budgets and interests, there’s something for everyone.