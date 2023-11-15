I AM HOPE Annual Golf Day Charity Auction

As part of their annual golf fundraiser Stewart Construction are thrilled to announce that due to the overwhelming success of their 2022 bathroom auction, they have decided to organise a new auction this year!

This year, they have a fantastic $25,000 kitchen package lined up with all proceeds from the auction being donated to the I am Hope charity. They are immensely grateful to the following companies who have come together and made a very generous contributions towards the package.

Stewart Construction and Joinery

Joinery and Woodwork supplies 2023 limited

Anthony Shearer

O'Brien Group

Oakleys Plumbing Supplies Southern Ltd

Harvey Norman Dunedin (Electrical Outlet)

Elite Hardware 2019 Ltd

They are equally excited to share that Mike King himself has caught wind of their golf fundraiser, which takes place at St Clair Golf Club on Friday 18th November and he will be joining Stewart Construction for the day, accompanied by his guest Richie Barnett.

To place a bid in the Kitchen Package Auction click here

To find out more about the I AM HOPE charity click here