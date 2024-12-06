Grand Casino - Charitable Trust Grants

Grants from the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust reach 40 community groups

The Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust’s second allocation for the year will give community groups throughout Otago an early Christmas present.

A broad range of organisations will benefit from the donations, with 40 groups receiving a share of the funds being distributed.

Those funds increase the contribution that the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust has made to local community organisations, with a total of well over $4 million since 1999.

PHOTO: Pictured (left to right) Suzanne Kinnaird (Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust), Victoria Muir (iD Fashion Dunedin), Steve Brocklebank (Chairman, Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust), Geoff Thomas (Chairman, Grand Casino)

Trust chairman Steve Brocklebank was pleased with the range of groups benefitting.

“It’s a privilege to be allocating funding to worthy organisations, most of which are providing services to their communities via volunteers,” he said. “The total amount of funds distributed in November 2024 was $54,972, following the May 2024 distribution of $79,000.

” The majority of the grants made are for less than $2000, with applications for more reduced to that figure to enable most of the applications under that figure to be paid out in full.

Major beneficiaries from the November allocation are Anglican Family Care, Dunedin Community House, Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust, ID Dunedin Fashion Inc, K9 Medical Detection Charitable Trust, Outram School, Clutha Recreation Centre Inc, Dunedin Youth Orchestra, Kidney Health New Zealand, and Presbyterian Support Otago’s Foodbank.

iD Dunedin Fashion event manager Victoria Muir said that the organisation is very grateful to be a recipient of $2000 in funds. They will be used for event photography and the production of street banners for the next iD Dunedin Fashion Week, taking place from April 1-6 in 2025.

“Without the funding support from local trusts, like the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust, iD Fashion would simply not be able to operate” she said. “The new street banners will be an asset that can be used for many events to come. In line with iD’s sustainability focus, the old iD street banners have been delivered to Stitch Kitchen, and are being used for the Dunedin City Council bunting project.”

Another organisation benefitting from a donation from the November allocation is the Otago Community Hospice. Their fundraising and engagement coordinator Amy Ruthven said the Hospice was grateful for the $1500 grant.

“These much-needed funds will go towards the purchase of a new hybrid mattress, ensuring our most vulnerable patients have the highest level of comfort at end of life,” she said.

The Grand Casino is pleased to be able to support so many community groups in the region. CEO Dominique Dowding said that the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust plays a very important role with the two grant allocations each year.

“The wide range of initiatives is to be applauded, particularly the efforts of all volunteers who give their time in extraordinary ways to help others,” she said. “Giving back sits at the heart of our community and I am proud the Trust can play its part.”

Steve Brocklebank, who has only recently taken over as chairman of the Trust, recognises the efforts of those who have previously overseen these important donations to the community.

“I would like to acknowledge Haley van Leeuwen and Nadia Wesley-Smith for their contributions as Trustees who stepped down in the past year,” he said. “It is a privilege to be involved.

For more information on the Charitable Trust grants event click here