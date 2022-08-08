DSO Presents Crouching Tiger Concerto

Umberto Clerici has only recently taken up the conductor’s baton, having previously been a cellist (he appeared as DSO soloist in 2015), but already he has a flourishing career in NZ and Australia. Acclaimed as a musician of “unimpeachable artistry”, Auckland-based Ashley Brown is a leading cello soloist, chamber musician, a founding member of NZ Trio, and recording artist.

Based on his Oscar-winning score for Ang Lee’s film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Chinese-American composer Dun’s Concerto, was originally written for cellist Yo-Yo Ma. It continues Dun’s exploration of the meeting of East and West cultures, conjuring up exotic landscapes.

Biber’s Battalia, written in 1673 for strings, is thought to be a commentary about the absurdity of war. It depicts various war scenes, asking for some unusual instrumental techniques: percussive pizzicato (cannon shots), and using a piece of paper to buzz on the strings.

In Symphony No. 4, Beethoven’s characteristic melodic and rhythmic drive propel the music from its mysterious start to triumphant conclusion.

Umberto Clerici: Conductor

Ashley Brown: Cello

Biber: Battalia à 10

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4



