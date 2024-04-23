Dunedin Services - ANZAC Day 2024

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.
|BRIGHTON
|Parade: 10:00am - Leaves Brighton Rugby Club
Service: 10:15am - Brighton Hall
|DUNEDIN
Parade: 6:15am - March On
Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.
Posy Laying: 9:30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery
Service: 11:00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign
Service: 1:00pm - Upper Junction Memorial
Service: 1:30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club)
|EAST TAIERI
|Service: 8:30am - East Taieri Cemetery
|GREEN ISLAND
|Service: 11:00am - Memorial Gardens
|GREEN PARK CEMETERY
|Service: 12noon - Green Park Services section
|MACANDREW BAY
|Service: 10:00am - Macandrew Bay Hall
|MIDDLEMARCH
|Service: 10:00am - Middlemarch Cenotaph
|MOSGIEL
|Parade: 9:40am - Mosgiel RSA
Service: 10:00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens
|OUTRAM
|Parade: 11:00am - Mitchell 4 Square to Soldiers' Memorial
|PORT CHALMERS
|Service: 10:00am - George Street
|PORTOBELLO
|Service: 9:30am - Museum & Historical Society
|TAIERI MOUTH
Service: 9:00am - Taieri Beach cemetery - Taieri Beach Road
|WAIKOUAITI
|Service: 10:45am - Waikouaiti RSA, 10 Pratt Street
|WAITATI
|Service: 10:00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall
Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information
DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE
MEDALS TO BE WORN
The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.
Veteran March on commences at 6:15am.
Dawn Service commences at 6:30am.
Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.
Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.
FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.
A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.
Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2024:
Aburns Glass Industries Limited
Alex Campbell LTD
Alexandra Night n Day
Banks Auto Electrical (2010) Limited
Central Otago District Council
Gary Anderson Appliance Network
General Engineering & Safety Supplies
Golden Centre Holdings LTD
Harrow Motor Body Works Limited
LA and L Coombes Contracting
Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital LTD
North Otago Rugby Football Union INC
Peter Keown Automotives LTD
Property Brokers Otago Southland LTD
Riteway Paint and Panel LTD
South Care Rest Home and Hospital
Whitestone Panel Paint & Coach