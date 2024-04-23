Dunedin Services - ANZAC Day 2024

Thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.

BRIGHTON Parade: 10:00am - Leaves Brighton Rugby Club



Service: 10:15am - Brighton Hall DUNEDIN Parade: 6:15am - March On



Service: 6:30am - Cnr Crawford & Rattray Streets, Cenotaph, Queens Gardens, Andersons Bay Soliders Cemetary - see below map for information on wreath laying. Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am. Posy Laying: 9:30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery Service: 11:00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign Service: 1:00pm - Upper Junction Memorial Service: 1:30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club) EAST TAIERI Service: 8:30am - East Taieri Cemetery GREEN ISLAND Service: 11:00am - Memorial Gardens GREEN PARK CEMETERY Service: 12noon - Green Park Services section MACANDREW BAY Service: 10:00am - Macandrew Bay Hall MIDDLEMARCH Service: 10:00am - Middlemarch Cenotaph MOSGIEL Parade: 9:40am - Mosgiel RSA



Service: 10:00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens OUTRAM Parade: 11:00am - Mitchell 4 Square to Soldiers' Memorial PORT CHALMERS Service: 10:00am - George Street PORTOBELLO Service: 9:30am - Museum & Historical Society TAIERI MOUTH Service: 9:00am - Taieri Beach cemetery - Taieri Beach Road WAIKOUAITI Service: 10:45am - Waikouaiti RSA, 10 Pratt Street WAITATI Service: 10:00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall

Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information

DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

MEDALS TO BE WORN

The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.

Veteran March on commences at 6:15am.

Dawn Service commences at 6:30am.

Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.

Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.

FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.

A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.

Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2024:

