Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Dunedin Services - ANZAC Day 2024

    Thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA. 

    BRIGHTONParade: 10:00am - Leaves Brighton Rugby Club

    Service: 10:15am - Brighton Hall
    DUNEDIN

    Parade: 6:15am - March On

    Service: 6:30am - Cnr Crawford & Rattray Streets, Cenotaph, Queens Gardens, Andersons Bay Soliders Cemetary - see below map for information on wreath laying. 

    Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.

    Posy Laying: 9:30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery

    Service: 11:00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign

    Service: 1:00pm - Upper Junction Memorial

    Service: 1:30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club)

    EAST TAIERIService: 8:30am - East Taieri Cemetery
    GREEN ISLANDService: 11:00am - Memorial Gardens
    GREEN PARK CEMETERYService: 12noon - Green Park Services section
    MACANDREW BAYService: 10:00am - Macandrew Bay Hall
    MIDDLEMARCHService: 10:00am - Middlemarch Cenotaph 
    MOSGIELParade: 9:40am - Mosgiel RSA

    Service: 10:00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens
    OUTRAMParade: 11:00am - Mitchell 4 Square to Soldiers' Memorial
    PORT CHALMERSService: 10:00am - George Street
    PORTOBELLOService: 9:30am - Museum & Historical Society
    TAIERI MOUTH

    Service: 9:00am - Taieri Beach cemetery - Taieri Beach Road

    WAIKOUAITIService: 10:45am - Waikouaiti RSA, 10 Pratt Street 
    WAITATIService: 10:00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall

    Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information

    DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE
    MEDALS TO BE WORN
    The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.
    Veteran March on commences at 6:15am.
    Dawn Service commences at 6:30am.
    Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.
    Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.

    FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.

    A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.

     

