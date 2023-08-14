Eating well - Health & Beauty

Eating well

It becomes increasingly important to eat nutritious food as we age. Whether due to medication depleting nutrient absorption, or a reduced appetite, older adults need a variety of foods for optimal health.

Vitamins

Calcium and vitamin D

Calcium is important for healthy muscles, nerve function and strong bones. As we age, muscle mass begins to break down and bone mass deteriorates. Calcium is crucial for post-menopausal women who may be at risk of osteoporosis.

Vitamin D can help us absorb calcium from foods such as dairy, eggs, butter, calcium-set tofu, sardines and salmon. Doctors can prescribe a vitamin D supplement, especially in the winter when sunlight in Dunedin can be insufficient, as the locals know only too well!

Vitamin A

This vitamin can contribute to optimum eye health. Vitamin A is found in kumara and carrots, providing nutrients our eyes need. There is actually some truth in carrots helping us to see in the dark!

Folate and vitamin B12

Spinach and other green leafy vegetables contain folate, a nutrient in the vitamin B complex that helps to make red blood cells and keep the nervous system healthy. A deficiency in folate may lead to anaemia and is more common in older people. Folate is also found in wholegrain breads and cereals, liver and lentils. When buying orange juice, look for brands that have been fortified with folate.

Vitamin B12 is crucial for nerve function and red blood cell formation. As we age, it becomes harder to absorb B12 from food. Medications such as metformin, used to manage diabetes, can increase our risk of deficiency. Other risk factors include Crohn’s disease, a strict vegan diet and drinking alcohol excessively. Food sources for B12 include red meat, chicken, fish and dairy products. Vitamin B12 injections, a supplement or nasal spray may be prescribed for a lack of B12.

Eat your way to beauty

Are we what we eat? If so, we can do a lot to help our skin, the largest organ in the body, by eating anti-oxidant rich foods.

Poor nutrition and dehydration can show in our skin, hair and nails. Six to eight glasses of fluid a day, especially water, is the optimum to assist our skin’s elasticity. So what foods are best for beauty, both inside and out?

Vitamin E – think almonds and avocados with a scattering of sunflower seeds.

Selenium – this mineral can help to protect against UV damage and inflammation caused by a poor diet. Grab yourself a handful of brazil nuts and a wholegrain tuna sandwich to benefit from this secret weapon.

Powerful pineapples – pineapples contain Vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that fights inflammation. They are packed with nutrients and drinking the juice regularly may even help the skin stay smooth and firm.

Potent peppers – peppers, or capsicums, pack quite a nutritional punch for our skin. Apart from being high in fibre and Vitamin C they contain iron, vitamins B6, K and A as well as manganese and potassium.

The Mediterranean model

The Mediterranean diet has been studied for its health-giving properties. It comes from the traditional eating patterns of people from countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece. A Mediterranean diet could lead to a decreased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. High intakes of extra virgin olive oil and healthy whole foods are consumed, along with fresh vegetables, fish and fruit, nuts, legumes and garlic. It is low in red meat and animal products, whilst sugar and highly processed food should be limited. For the lovers of red wine, it is also a traditional part of this diet but in moderation!

Typical meals may be a breakfast with yoghurt and fresh fruit; lunch, a wholegrain tuna, cheese or hummus sandwich with salad or a handful of nuts; dinner could be oven-baked fish or grilled chicken with a jacket potato, vegetables or salad.

The thirst for non-alcoholic drinks

There is a growing demand in New Zealand and overseas for low or non-alcoholic beverages. The past few years has seen the development of a more authentic taste in beers and a wider range of choice from the wine industry. Health and wellness is a part of this trend, as consumers are aware of the more negative aspects of alcohol. Many zero alcohol beers are also low in calories, carbs and sugar. A hybrid or remote working model has also influenced the way we socialise; drinking after work has largely been replaced in many countries by ‘walking meetings’ in nature, coffee, or a healthy lunch.

And finally, enjoying and taking pleasure in food is also part of healthy eating.

Gill Towle

Next week, Health and Beauty will focus upon growing your own food and fashionable gardening gear.

Word of Mouth welcomes…

Educator Kimberley Fridd





Word of Mouth

Susie Staley

Susie Staley, MNZM, Partner, Board Chair and Director Staley Cardoza Lawyers Dunedin

What are the main ways you create balance in your life?

I am definitely a work in progress and probably have not yet achieved this! The ways I try are working in my large garden (and planning the ongoing planting design), friends and whānau and travelling for pleasure. Again, some of the fun is planning the travel! I enjoy a good book and binge-watching a television series; currently, Unforgotten.

I do need to read a lot of work-related papers at home, but am working hard on trying to limit that to the weekends so I can switch off.

How do you manage your health and fitness with a demanding job?

Sporadically! I am out of town quite a lot so any routine I try inevitably gets interrupted (or is that just my excuse)? I try to eat well with more greens and vegetables than meat and carbs.

My weekend pleasure is generally a walk with my friend Julia around back beach in Port Chalmers - we walk and talk and solve the world’s problems and then end up with coffee at our local: the Union Cafe in Port. It is a good walk and interesting conversation – well, we think so – and is good for the body and soul.

I am also a fan of an Artemis ViraGone mouth spray for immune defence. I use it during winter and on a ‘plane. So far, so good. I have also been using products from Wild Dispensary, a natural health company based in Dunedin.

How much pressure is there still on women to ‘look good’ in the workplace?

I was hoping this was no longer a relevant question! Generally, I think that it is much more flexible now and people can wear what they want, but to also consider what might be more appropriate in a certain setting; for example, in court or meeting a client. I have always worn what I like but do feel more comfortable in less casual clothes for work. Gone are the days (I hope) when I was asked by graduates if it was compulsory to wear suits and short skirts in a law office!! It was not, but there seemed to be an impression that it was a requirement.

I do, however, think women with a public profile (think CEO’s and television personalities) have tended to be judged on their appearance to a greater extent than men.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

Not really a set regime of products, but on most days I do use a moisturiser and foundation that has a sunblock. I also (nearly always) use a makeup remover and moisturiser at night. I am a fan of trying new skin products and having just been in Seoul - the land of the face mask - I indulged in a number of face masks for myself and for friends and family too.

I have never used a lot of products on my hair, but as I get older and my hair becomes thinner, I do tend to pay more attention to it. Gemma from Silk is my saviour when it comes to a great cut and keeping my colour and condition under control.

One favourite product is Almond Oil Wash (L’Occitane) which is not only great for the skin but it smells wonderful.