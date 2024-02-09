Fred's Fencing - Cost Effective Solution to Stock Handling Needs

Fred's Fencing was established by Fred Doherty ten years ago. ‘I was tasked with sourcing good quality steel yards for the rebuild of the Outram Rodeo Club’s set-up which is located on my farm and after the rebuild had been done, the left-overs were snapped up by club members for their own farms. That got me thinking ….’. With the Clubs blessing, Fred continued importing product, adding to the range and began promoting them throughout NZ under the banner of Fred’s Fencing.

Since then I have sold my yard set ups to farmers and horse owners all over NZ. My stock yards are a fantastic temporary or permanent option, being easy to assemble and extremely cost effective. A small set up would take as little as 40 minutes to put together. They are free-standing, so there is no need for posts and they can be easily adapted to suit your requirements.

I have displayed my yards at a number of trade shows, including the last 8 South Island Field Days and have had a great response. Clients love how easy to assemble they are and also how easy it is to change the shape or layout of a set up to fit a particular space.

I have 2 weights of yard panels and Swing Gates and all my products are Hot Dipped Galved. With Sliding Gates and Loading Ramps also available, a complete set up can be built, from small and simple to full scale farm yards. All components can be purchased individually and I can assist with drawing up plans to suit your needs and budget. I have recently added Crushes and Head Bails to my product list.

The components are ideal for permanent and temporary cattle yards, run-off-blocks, dairy grazing blocks or lease blocks. The equestrian fraternity love them also for round pens, permanent and temporary horse yards and for temporary horse yards at events. I also have security fence panels which can be used for chook runs, dog exercise areas and offal hole surrounds as well as the more usual use around construction or building sites.

I can deliver and help set up your yards or can arrange freight for locations a bit further away. I won’t be beaten on price and am happy to work with you to work out the best solution for your particular needs.

Meet Fred at the Waimumu Field Days, Gore, 14 - 16 February at stall 448. As in the past, there is a ‘free delivery’ offer for any orders placed at the Field Days.

For more information visit www.fredsfencing.co.nz or phone Fred on 027 2288 190 for a chat about your requirements.