68A Tower Ave - Immaculate and modern with ocean views

Waverley - 68A Tower Ave

Asking Price $819,000

Near new and perfectly convenient in the heart of Waverley offering contemporary interiors with spacious appeal whilst exuding low maintenance components; your easy life awaits. Designed to effortlessly blend chic simplicity with innate practicality and everlasting views.



Interior attributes include:

Fresh tones and clean lines throughout.

An open plan configuration in the view immersed lounge, kitchen, & dining with seamless exterior flow via sliding doors.

Contemporary opulence in the in-vogue kitchen with quality appliances and spacious pantry; moody tones contrast beautifully with black cabinetry.

Three double bedrooms, the indulgent primary with an ensuite, walk-through wardrobe and stunning views, the two additional bedrooms are spacious in size with good storage.

Chic family bathroom with large shower, stylish vanity and a luxurious soaking tub.

A large laundry with exterior access to the washing line area and established backyard.

Easily heated by two heat pumps and supported by substantial double glazing and insulation; year-round comfort is easy.

Low-maintenance linear board cladding blends perfectly with soft landscaping that surrounds the property, the you'll love the contemporary aesthetic.

Exterior benefits include:

Spacious appeal on the timber deck with sophisticated glass balustrade. This is an ideal spot to unwind or entertain friends.

Easy-care, cohesive landscaping; weekends will be your own!

Covered off-street parking along with copious amounts of underhouse storage and lockable garden shed.

Elevated and private back BBQ area, complete with wooden seat to rest, relax, and take in the views over the local suburban aspect and out to St Clair Beach.

Conveniently placed within meters of popular schools, the Highcliff lookout and dog park, public transport, and Waverley amenities, and only 4.7km (approx.) to the CBD.

For more details including Open Home Times Click Here

For more details contact Alice Munro